'Southern Slang' with UAB's man from Down Under

UAB punter Joel Dixon, who is from Melbourne, Australia, loves his Australian culture. Dixon, who came to Birmingham in January to play football for UAB, has been learning a lot about the South.

“I love Birmingham. It reminds me a lot of home,” Dixon said.

While “G’day, mate” is a well-known phrase in Australia, WBRC caught up with the Aussie to teach him some “southern slang.”

UAB football returns to Legion Field Saturday as the Blazers host Coastal Carolina. The game will be broadcast on WBRC FOX6. Kickoff is at noon central.

