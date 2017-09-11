Gov. Ivey signs order extending voter registration deadline for Senate primary run-off election

The following is a press release from the office of Governor Kay Ivey:

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed Executive Order 711 extending the deadline to register to vote in the September 26, 2017 Republican Primary Run-off Election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.

The original deadline was today, but due to the closure of state offices Governor Ivey decided to extend the deadline by one day. Online registration through the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office is still available today on their website: https://www.alabamainteractive.org/sos/voter_registration/voterRegistrationWelcome.action

"With today being the deadline to register to vote in September's runoff, it only makes sense to extend the deadline to tomorrow because of the current weather situation in our state. Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy, and I'm proud to direct the Secretary of State and local boards of registrars to ensure that Alabamians can register tomorrow and still be eligible to vote September 26th," Governor Ivey said.

The election is scheduled for September 26, 2017. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.