FIRST ALERT Weather Day: Irma brings wind, rain to Alabama

The heavy rainfall and gusty winds from Irma are tracking now through Alabama. On average, expect winds to range between 25 and 35 mph with higher gusts in East Alabama. It is possible we could see a few wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph. The greatest potential for tropical storm force winds are the counties closet to the Georgia line. Expect some downed trees and power lines as a result of these gusty winds. So far the the highest winds have happened in Southeast Alabama.



Rainfall will be another issue with rainfall totals up to four inches in part of East Alabama. We could see some ponding on some roadways. There is no threat for tornadoes in the area.



Temperatures are unseasonably cool with highs today in the upper 50s. The rain and gusty winds will continue overnight. We should see lower wind speeds after midnight and through tomorrow. The peak time for gusty winds is between now and early evening. Expect a wet Tuesday with lower rain chances during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid 60s.



We could still see some scattered showers on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 70s. Expect sunshine to return to the forecast on Thursday and continue through the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with no rain across the area.



What about Jose? Jose is expected to literally do circles in the Atlantic and then weaken to a category one hurricane. The storm is then likely to move northwest and near the Atlantic Coast. Updates are available on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.