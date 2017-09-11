Surveillance photos show possible person of interest in shooting death of 15-year-old

Birmingham police released surveillance photos that show a person of interest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old high school student.

Terius Hilliard and another person were walking towards the Ensley Recreation Center just after 5 p.m. Wednesday when police say a white Dodge Charger pulled up and someone inside the car started firing at Hilliard.

Hilliard was shot once in the chest and died at UAB Hospital.

Jhontaye Cobb and Aubrey King are charged with capital murder.

Investigators believe there were at least 3 people in the car. Police saw the vehicle at the Mystic Convenience store in the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley.

Video surveillance shows that one man got out of the car and went into the store.

Patrol officers approached the Charger and that's when they drove off leaving the man behind.

The suspects in the car crashed and ran from the scene, but were eventually captured.

Officers say this third person who got out of the car is possibly the same person that was in the vehicle at the time of Hilliard's death.

If you have any information please contact BPD Homicide at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.