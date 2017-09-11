FIRST ALERT Weather Day: Irma continues to weaken as it tracks towards Alabama

TROPICAL STORM IRMA: Maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and moving north-northwest at 17 mph. The center is located right along the Florida and Georgia line and is forecast to track northwest and remain a tropical storm through this evening, then weaken to a tropical depression through Tuesday morning as it tracks across central Alabama.



We have already seen bands of rain associated with Irma Monday morning, especially east of I-65 and we will continue to see rain bands moving in from the southeast. The rain will be moderate to heavy and 1-3 inches is likely to the east of I-65 with locally higher amounts around 4-5 inches for areas closer to west Georgia. 1 inch or less is expected west of I-65 and mainly late Monday afternoon through 1 a.m. Heaviest rain ends to the east by 10 p.m.



The rain bands will have gusty winds that accompany them and the strongest are expected through 6 p.m. to the east of I-65. Winds will gust between 30-40 mph, though the higher elevation areas to the east and the far southeast portion of the WBRC First Alert viewing area could experience wind gusts up to 45-50 mph. We will still see gusty winds this evening which may reach 30-35 mph across the higher terrain to the east.



A wind advisory is in effect for counties along and west of I-65 except for Cullman County and points north and east, which are under a Tropical Storm Warning. North winds will be sustained at 20-25 mph and higher gusts across the area under the advisory. Winds will become sustained at 30-35 mph across east Alabama with higher gusts across the warned area.



The long duration of wind combined with stronger gusts will cause downed trees and power outages on a sporadic level, otherwise most areas will deal with twigs and leaves coming down and some debris to pick up Tuesday when the weather calms down.



It will still be a little breezy Tuesday and a lingering chance for showers and cool temperatures. The weather looks to improve late week and warm up as well.



