Tuscaloosa city employees capture alligator

Tuscaloosa authorities removed an alligator from underneath an 18-wheeler Monday morning.

Police say the driver of a Liberty Recycling Plant truck found the alligator measuring close to 8 feet around 7:40 a.m.

Employees from the police department’s Traffic Division, Lake Patrol and Tuscaloosa Department of Transportation’s Animal Control

were able to capture the alligator and secure it.

The alligator was turned over to Alabama Game and Fish to be transported to Gainesville, Alabama and released back into its natural habitat.

