Tuscaloosa city employees capture alligator

Tuscaloosa authorities removed an alligator from underneath an 18-wheeler Monday morning.
Police say the driver of a Liberty Recycling Plant truck found the alligator measuring close to 8 feet around 7:40 a.m.
Employees from the police department’s Traffic Division, Lake Patrol and Tuscaloosa Department of Transportation’s Animal Control
were able to capture the alligator and secure it.
The alligator was turned over to Alabama Game and Fish to be transported to Gainesville, Alabama and released back into its natural habitat.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.