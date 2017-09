List of School and Day care Closings

Because of Tropical Storm Warnings issued ahead of Hurricane Irma, many school systems have decided to close on Monday and/or Tuesday. For a full list, look below:

ABC KINDERGARTEN IN HOMEWOOD: CLOSED MONDAY

MANNA GADSDEN: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

MASTERBRAND CABINETS - TALLADEGA: CLOSED MONDAY

MITCHELL CHILD CARE: CLOSED MONDAY

UWAAA SENIOR CENTER NUTRITION PROGRAMS AND MEALS ON WHEELS: NO PROGRAMS MONDAY

ALABAMA SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS: CLOSED MONDAY

ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

ALTAMONT SCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY

ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY & TUESDAY

ARC OF JEFFERSON COUNTY: CLOSED MONDAY

ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

BESSEMER ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

BIBB COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

BIRMINGHAM EASONIAN BIBLE COLLEGE: CLOSED MONDAY

BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY and TUESDAY

BOAZ CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

BRIARWOOD CHRISTIAN: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CENTRAL ALABAMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: CLOSED MONDAY

CENTRAL PARK CHRISTIAN: CLOSED MONDAY

CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

CLAY COUNTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CLAY COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

COOSA VALLEY ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - COLUMBIANA: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CORNERSTONE SCHOOL OF ALABAMA: CLOSED MONDAY

CULLMAN CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

FORTIS INSTITUTE: CLOSED MONDAY

GADSDEN STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: CLOSED MONDAY

GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

HALE COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY

HIGHLAND SCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY

HILLTOP MONTESSORI SCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC - TUSCALOOSA: CLOSED MONDAY

HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY

INTEGRITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

JACKSONVILLE CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY & TUESDAY

JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

JASPER CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

JEFFERSON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

KINGWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY

Knollwood Christian School: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

LAWSON STATE: CLOSED MONDAY

LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

MITCHELL'S PLACE: CLOSED MONDAY

MT BROOK CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN FAIRMONT: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

PELL CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED TUESDAY

RESTORATION ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY

SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

SHELTON STATE COMM. COLLEGE: CLOSED MONDAY

SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY

ST CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

ST ROSE ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY

SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

SYLACAUGA CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

THE ACCLAIMED INSTITUTE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL PELL CITY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF BIRMINGHAM: CLOSED

WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

WALLACE STATE COLLEGE - HANCEVILLE: CLOSED MONDAY

WINFIELD CITY SCHOOLS: CLOSED MONDAY

ABC CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY

AIDB INSTITUTE FOR THE DEAF & BLIND: Daily School Routes Canceled Mon.; AIB Industry Buses will Run as Scheduled

All Saints Episcopal Preschool: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

BROOK HILLS EARLY LEARNING CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

BROOKLANE BAPTIST ACADEMY AND DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

BROOKWOOD EARLY CHILDHOOD DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY

BRYANT DAYCARE & LEARNING CENTER BIRMINGHAM: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

BUNDLES OF JOY DAYCARE: DELAYED 3 HOURS

BUSY BEE ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CAHABA HEIGHTS UMC PRESCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CALVARY RES. CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY

CANAAN BAPTIST KINDERGARTEN BESSEMER: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CARSON VILLAGE DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CASA - ASBURY UMC: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CHILD'S WORLD CHRISTIAN DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CHILDREN'S PLACE DAYCARE HUFFMAN: CLOSED MONDAY

CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY CHURCH LEARNING CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

CHRISTIAN LIFE LEARNING ACADEMY HOOVER: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CHURCH ON THE WAY DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

CRUMBEY BETHEL KINDERGARTEN: Open Monday from 7am to 12:30 p.m.

DEERFOOT BAPTIST CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

EASTLAKE CHURCH OF GOD & CHRIST: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY

ERIKA'S ANGELS: CLOSED MONDAY

ETERNAL LIFE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY

First Baptist Daycare Pleasant Grove: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

FIRST BAPTIST PINSON DAYCARE/KINDERGARTEN: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

FIRST BAPTIST ZION CITY KINDERGARTEN: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

FOR KIDS ONLY - TRUSSVILLE: CLOSED MONDAY

FORESTDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL AND KINDERGARTEN: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

FRIENDS CHILDCARE AND KINDERGARTEN: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

GARDENDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AND DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY

GARDENDALE FIRST BAPTIST ELC, DAYSCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

GIFTED AND ANOINTED CHILD CARE: CLOSED MONDAY

GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY

GOD'S LITTLE PEOPLE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

GOD'S LITTLE SHEEP MINISTRIES: CLOSED MONDAY

GRANNY'S HOUSE DAYCARE - TALLADEGA: CLOSED MONDAY

GREATER LOVE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

GREEN VALLEY BAPTIST - WEEKDAY: CLOSED MONDAY

HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAYSCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY

HOPEWELL DAY CARE PINSON: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

HUNTER STREET BAPTIST CHURCH WEEKDAY: CLOSED MONDAY

J.L. MILLER EARLY LEARNING CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Jesus Christian Daycare and School in Bessemer: CLOSED MONDAY

JOSHUA LEARNING TREE ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

JUST US KIDS DAYCARE-ADAMSVILLE: CLOSED MONDAY

Kiddie School Junction, Talladega: CLOSED MONDAY

KIDS ARK CHILDCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

KIDS FIRST DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY

KIDZ 2 LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

KIDZ AROUND THE CLOCK DAYCARE - BESSEMER: CLOSED MONDAY

KIDZ LEARNING CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

Leaps and Bounds Child Development Center: CLOSED

LINCOLN LEARNING CENTER - TALLADEGA COUNTY: CLOSED MONDAY

LITTLE HOUSE FOR LITTLE PEOPLE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDY

LOLLIPOP LANE DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY

MARANATHAN ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

MARBLE CITY BAPTIST DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

MBCC JOURNEY: CLOSED MONDAY

McELWAIN BAPTIST CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

Metropolitan Day School: CLOSED MONDAY

MS. KIMS KIDS PRESCHOOL: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

MT SINAI BAPTIST DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

NEW JERUSALEM AOH CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, CENTER POINT: CLOSED MONDAY

New Visions Adult Daycare: CLOSED MONDAY

OUR FUTURE CHILD CARE CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

PELL CITY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

PEPPERMINT PATTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: CLOSED MONDAY

PRECIOUS TOTS CHILD DEVELOPMENT: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

PRIMROSE SCHOOL AT LIBERTY PARK: CLOSED MONDAY

R.A. HUDSON CHRISTIAN ACA. AND DAYCARE: closed monday and tueday

RO'S HEAVENLY ANGELS: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

ROCK CREEK CHURCH OF GOD DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

SHADES MOUNTAIN BAPTIST EARLY LEARNING CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

SHAPING DREAMS MINISTRY DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY

Shining Stars Academy: CLOSED MONDAY

SOUTH SHELBY BAPTIST LEARNING CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

SPIRITUAL GROWTH - FAIRFIELD: CLOSED MONDAY

SPIRITUAL GROWTH - POWDERLY: CLOSED MONDAY

ST CLAIR COUNTY HEAD START: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

THE BEARY BEST OF CARE: CLOSED MONDAY

THE CHURCH AT GRANTS MILL CHILDREN'S CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY

THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE: CLOSED MONDAY

The Renaissance Academy - Woodlawn: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

TINY BLESSINGS: CLOSED MONDAY

TINY TOES DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY

TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL LEARNING CENTER - EAST: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Tracy's Treasure Company LLC: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

YWCA DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

HOMEWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY: CLOSED MONDAY

JCCEO: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

MT PILGRIM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AND DAYCARE: CLOSED MONDAY

SOCIAL SECURITY - SEPSC: CLOSED MONDAY

UNIQUE LEARNING - BIRMINGHAM: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

PELL CITY SENIOR CENTER: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

