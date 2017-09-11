Jefferson Co. crash traps man inside car between two trees

Crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County where one person was hurt, according to the Concord Fire Department.

The wreck happened sometime before 4:00 a.m. in the 7900 block of Lock 17 Road between Concord and Oak Grove. The vehicle was flipped on its side and a man was trapped inside the car between two trees.

The Bessemer Police Department’s heavy rescue unit assisted the Concord Fire Department and the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office.

The man was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Concord fire officials say the man “is lucky to be alive”.

No word on what caused the accident.

