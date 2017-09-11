First Alert Update: A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for east Alabama through Tuesday morning

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 1 with sustained winds of 85 mph. Irma was just north of Spring Hill, Florida. East Alabama is still under a Tropical Storm Warning through early Tuesday morning.More >>
Hurricane Irma officially made a second landfall at Marco Island, Florida as a Category 3 hurricane today.
On Sunday, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered all state offices and buildings in counties currently under Tropical Storm Warning closed on Monday.
Because of Tropical Storm Warnings issued ahead of Hurricane Irma, many school systems have decided to close on Monday and/or Tuesday.
