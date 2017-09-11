First Alert Update: A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for east Alabama through Tuesday morning

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 1 with sustained winds of 85 mph. Irma was just north of Spring Hill, Florida.

East Alabama is still under a Tropical Storm Warning through early Tuesday morning. Winds between 30-and-45 mph are possible through that time period.

Today our chance of rain is about as close to 100-percent as you can get. Expect highs near 66 and north winds at 10-20 and increasing to 20-30 during the afternoon.

Tonight should see lows near 59 with winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 45. with a chance of rain and thunderstorms through the night.

Tuesday afternoon should see highs near 65 and a 70 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday night our chance of rain is down to 30 percent with lows near 57.

Wednesday brings a chance of showers at 30 percent under mostly cloudy skies and highs near 82.

Thursday brings partly sunny skies with highs near 82 and lows near 65.

The sunshine is back Friday through the weekend with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Monitor your WBRC Weather app today for the latest on the remnants of Irma pushing through our area.

