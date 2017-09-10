Governor Ivey orders state offices, buildings closed Monday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Governor Ivey orders state offices, buildings closed Monday

By Drew Dover, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) -

On Sunday, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered all state offices and buildings in counties currently under Tropical Storm Warning closed on Monday.

The counties currently included are:

Barbour
Blount
Bullock
Calhoun
Chambers
Cherokee
Clay
Cleburne
Coffee
Dale
Elmore
Etowah
Geneva
Henry
Houston
Lee
Macon
Montgomery
Pike
Randolph
Russell
St. Clair
Talladega
Tallapoosa

Ivey said that this closure will apply to any county in Alabama placed under a tropical storm warning, so if that warning is expanded, the closure will apply to those counties, too.

In other counties, the Governor says each state and local agency head is authorized to make closing determinations based on local weather conditions.

