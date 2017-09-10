Governor Ivey orders state offices, buildings closed Monday

On Sunday, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered all state offices and buildings in counties currently under Tropical Storm Warning closed on Monday.

The counties currently included are:

Barbour

Blount

Bullock

Calhoun

Chambers

Cherokee

Clay

Cleburne

Coffee

Dale

Elmore

Etowah

Geneva

Henry

Houston

Lee

Macon

Montgomery

Pike

Randolph

Russell

St. Clair

Talladega

Tallapoosa

Ivey said that this closure will apply to any county in Alabama placed under a tropical storm warning, so if that warning is expanded, the closure will apply to those counties, too.

In other counties, the Governor says each state and local agency head is authorized to make closing determinations based on local weather conditions.

