FIRST ALERT: Plan on strong wind gusts and lots of rain as Irma tracks in our direction

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Hurricane Irma officially made a second landfall at Marco Island, Florida as a Category 3 hurricane today. Maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall were 130 mph and max wind speeds have decreased to 110 mph. Irma remains a powerful and dangerous hurricane, with risks of coastal storm surge, flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes extending north across the peninsula of Florida. Areas that will be heavily impacted this evening will include Fort Myers, and the Tampa/St. Pete area.



WHAT TO EXPECT IN ALABAMA AND WHEN TO EXPECT IMPACTS: We currently have tropical storm warnings in effect across East Alabama (counties along and east of I-65). As Irma moves north overnight we will begin to feel strong wind gusts over the eastern portion of the state (20-30 mph). Winds speeds will continue to ramp up into tomorrow morning and by lunchtime, we could have gusts topping 40 or 50 mph to the east and especially southeast. Based on some of the forecast data, some of the strongest winds will occur between 4 p.m. tomorrow and 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Areas further east from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa and Jasper will have gusty winds but speeds will be lower in the 20-30 mph range. A few higher rogue wind gusts can’t be ruled out in these areas. I would PREPARE by making sure loose outdoor items are secure. Rain will begin over Southeast areas late tonight and rain will continue to increase into the day tomorrow and continue through Tuesday. Some of the heaviest totals will occur over east Alabama where amounts will range between 2-4- inches.



REST OF THE WEEK: Irma will be pulled into an upper-level trough and eventually carried northwest by Thursday. We will remain in a moist environment with clouds, mild temperatures, and scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. You will notice it will feel a bit warmer and more humid by Friday. There is another powerful hurricane that we are monitoring out in the Atlantic and Jose could become a threat to the east coast. I will have lots of new information on this system and Irma beginning at 9 p.m. tonight on WBRC.

