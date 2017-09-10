Dabo Swinney meets viral football star Jake Pratt

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met Vestavia Hills football star Jake Pratt before kickoff of the Auburn-Clemson game Saturday night. After seeing Pratt’s viral video of him scoring a touchdown a few weeks ago, Swinney invited him and his family to the game.

Pratt, who has Down syndrome, watched the game from the sidelines, had the opportunity to meet players, and even had a special moment with Coach Swinney before the game.



