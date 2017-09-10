3-year-old killed by car in Tuscaloosa

A 3-year-old child was hit by a car in the 1400 block of 7th Street Saturday afternoon around 12:25 p.m.
According to Tuscaloosa police, the child was on the porch of a residence while her parents were parking their vehicle. The child was startled by a dog and ran in front of a car.
Once at the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.
