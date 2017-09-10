First Alert: Irma will mean high winds for Alabama

Hurricane Irma remains a Category 4 hurricane with maximum winds at 130 mph. The storm made its first landfall in the US near Cudjoe Key in the Florida Keys. The storm is about 65 miles south of Naples, Florida is expected to make landfall again near the Ft. Myers area. The storm will continue to move northward along the west coast of Florida.



Irma is expected to track near Columbus, Georgia by Monday evening as a tropical storm packing winds around 45 mph. A tropical storm warning continues for East Alabama as a result of Irma's track.



We can expect the highest winds in East Alabama between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Average winds will be around 35 mph, but we will see some peak gusts over 50 mph. It is possible we could see a gust to 70 in the higher elevations. The counties most likely to experience the extreme winds include Cherokee, Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Clay.

For the rest of the area including Birmingham, Hoover, and Tuscaloosa, the winds will average around 30-35 mph. Fortunately, the threat for tornadoes with this system will remain low. Expect the threat for tornadoes highest in Georgia, the Carolinas, and East Tennessee.



This would be a good time to secure any outdoor furniture and bring in the garbage can. Stay current with the latest weather information with our WBRC First Alert Weather app.



