First Alert: What to expect during a Tropical Storm Warning

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for East Alabama. This is based on expected winds reaching over 40 mph. We could see isolated areas with winds over 70 mph closer to the Alabama and Georgia line.

The weather will be breezy today and tonight, but the winds will really begin to pick up during the afternoon Monday. For those who live west of I-65, the winds will not be an extreme. Expect winds in those places between 20-30 mph through Monday afternoon and evening.

Expect the possibility of power outages and downed trees. The most extreme winds are expected to occur after 3 p.m. Monday and continue into the evening. It would be a good idea today to bring in any loose outdoor items like patio furniture and garbage cans.

The chance for flooding will remain limited, but we will likely see rainfall totals between 1 and 3" by Tuesday morning. Remain weather alert and stay close to the WBRC First Alert Weather app for updates.

