First Alert: What to expect during a Tropical Storm Warning

Several school systems in Alabama will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11, due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for East Alabama.More >>
As Hurricane Irma begins to move through Florida you can track the storm on a number of different EarthCam extreme weather cameras.More >>
Irma has made its northward turn but will not impact Alabama until tomorrow.More >>
Irma is expected to bring life-threatening wind and storm surge to the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida as an extremely dangerous today where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level is expected.More >>
