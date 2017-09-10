FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning Mon-Tues for East Alabama

Irma has made its northward turn but will not impact Alabama until tomorrow.More >>
Irma is expected to bring life-threatening wind and storm surge to the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida as an extremely dangerous today where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level is expected.
Several school systems in Alabama will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11, due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Irma.
The National Weather Service in Miami has issued tornado warnings for a wide swath of Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties in South Florida.
The eye of Irma is moving northwest at 6 mph and winds are sustained at 120 mph.
