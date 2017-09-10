FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning Mon-Tues for East Alabama

Irma has made its northward turn but will not impact Alabama until tomorrow.

We remain dry for one more day although winds will gradually increase through the day as the pressure gradient continues to tighten, and gusts of 20-25 mph will be possible through the afternoon. Most of the rain and wind is expected to begin affecting our eastern counties Monday afternoon into Monday evening with downed trees and power outages becoming likely.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect from late-day Monday through Tuesday for East Alabama from Blount, Etowah, Cherokee counties and points south. Sustained winds of 30-50 mph with gusts to 70 mph are possible.winds of 40-50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph will be possible. Winds should diminish fairly quickly around daybreak Tuesday and into the afternoon as Irma weakens.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from near 1 inch in the southwestern counties to around 4 inches in East Alabama. Flash flooding is not anticipated at this time, since we will be on the cooler side of Irma where rain rates will be lower. The widespread rain will spread north on Monday and cover most of the area around sunset. Rainfall should taper off Tuesday morning and especially by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Only scattered showers are expected on Wednesday mainly across North and West Alabama.

