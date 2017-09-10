Some Alabama schools closing Monday due to Irma - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Some Alabama schools closing Monday due to Irma

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Some school systems in Alabama will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11, due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Irma.

The following school systems will be closed Monday:

  • Auburn University
  • Auburn University at Montgomery 
  • Troy City Schools 
  • Troy University 

We will update this list when and if we get more closings.

