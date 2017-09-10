J-P: FIRST ALERT Monday

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of extreme winds in East Alabama.

The weather will be almost perfect today - sunny with breezy conditions. We will begin to feel most of the impact tomorrow after 3pm and into the evening hours.

Key points to remember for tomorrow.

1) Morning will be dry with breezy conditions (20-25 mph winds). This timeframe is not a problem.

2) Impacts begin during afternoon. Most of us will be in the 30 mph wind range with gusts up to 50. Isolated wind gusts up to 70 in Cherokee, Cleburne, Tallapoosa, and Calhoun Counties. Lower wind speeds west of I-65.

3. Conditions will improve dramatically Tuesday PM

4. Rainfall totals will range between 1-3". Chance for flooding will be low.

5. Tornado threat is highest in Georgia, Tennessee and Carolinas.

