Fred: Irma slams the Florida Keys

Irma is expected to bring life-threatening wind and storm surge to the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida as an extremely dangerous today where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level is expected. Wind hazards from Irma are also expected to spread northward through much of Georgia and portions of South Carolina and Alabama. Irma is expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding. Total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with isolated amounts of between 20 and 25 inches, are expected over the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula, and southeast Georgia from through Monday. Significant river flooding is possible in these areas. Early next week, Irma will also bring periods of heavy rain to much of the southeast United States where an average of 2 to 6 inches is forecast, with isolated higher amounts, from North and South Carolina to Tennessee and eastern Alabama. This includes some mountainous areas which are more prone to flash flooding. Residents throughout the southeast states should remain aware of the flood threat and stay tuned to forecasts and warnings. Here in Alabama it is the calm before the storm. All eyes remain south on Hurricane Irma as it begins its slow turn to the north.

Irma is currently near the Florida Straits between Key West and Cuba. The pressure gradient has increased across Central Alabama this morning due to a high pressure dome over the Great Lakes and Hurricane Irma. The clouds will slowly thicken and will slowly expand northward today. Winds will pick up rather quickly after this morning and we expect gusts in the neighborhood of 25-30 mph, mainly in South Alabama. Highs today will be in the 70s in East Alabama and 80s in West Alabama. There is a Tropical Storm Watch for late Monday in East Alabama far north as Calhoun County. The latest Irma track has the storm moving into western Georgia Monday. On this track, potential impacts will be felt beginning Monday morning in the watch area and expanding northward along the path into Monday night. The highest threat and potential dangers and dependent on the path of the storm. Storm total rain amounts remain nearly the same 1 to 4 inches range with less rain in West Alabama. Wind speeds have been increased and will be the highest in east Central Alabama. Irma moves into Tennessee by Tuesday afternoon with gradually improving conditions of Central Alabama. Showers will continue into Tuesday afternoon and evening especially across our northern counties as rain wraps around the southern side of the remnant low pressure center. Rain chances should gradually decrease through the rest of the week as Irma moves to the northeast and is moved away into the westerlies. Temperatures remain below normal with the clouds, wind and rain associated with Irma. By weeks end we return to near normal conditions for mid September.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.