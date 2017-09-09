Jill: Irma is slower to turn northwest

MAJOR HURRICANE IRMA: The eye of Irma is moving northwest at 6 mph and winds are sustained at 120 mph. The turn to the north has been subtle this evening but is forecast to become more obvious through the pre-dawn hours thanks to a subtropical ridge of high pressure which will help guide it in that direction. Due to the slow motion of Irma and hesitation to move northwest, the forecast track has been adjusted a little farther westward.

If an eyewall replacement occurs in the next 6-12 hours then Irma has a chance to restrengthen a bit while it moves across the Straits of Florida. After that, it will encounter some shear which will cause Irma to weak with time, even if the eye remains over open water. The entire state of Florida looks to be impacted by Irma, except for maybe the western panhandle with life threatening wind hazards, flash flooding, tornadoes and storm surge along the coast.

The southwest coast of Florida is under a threat for catastrophic storm surge, where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level is expected. Hopefully people evacuated because it will be a life-threatening situation.

Irma is expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding. Total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with isolated amounts between 20 to 25 inches, are expected over the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula, and southeast Georgia from Saturday through Monday.

LOCAL IMPACTS FROM IRMA: Eastern Alabama could see 2-6” of rainfall on Monday afternoon and evening. Flash flooding is possible but will be on a localized level. Tropical storm force winds are also expected on Monday across east Alabama. Central Alabama and especially east of I-65 will experience sustained winds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts ranging from 50-60 mph. The higher terrain in east Alabama has the greatest chance of seeing wind gusts that high. That kind of wind can knock down tree limbs, cause power outages, toss around loose yard items and created hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles. The weather will be perfect tomorrow for preparing for what Irma will bring on Monday.

On Tuesday, we will see cooler temperatures, lighter winds and a few showers as Irma continues to weaken and track northwest into Tennessee.

Keep up with the latest forecast track information through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

