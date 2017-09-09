Birmingham PD: Teen shot in the ankle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD: Teen shot in the ankle

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A teenager suffered a gunshot wound Saturday evening in the 240 block of 4th Court West.

Police say the 13-year-old's injury is non-life-threatening.

Investigators do not have a suspect.

