FIRST ALERT: New information on Hurricane Irma's impact

MAJOR HURRICANE IRMA:

The eye of Irma continues to linger over the north coast of Cuba. Winds are sustained at 125 mph making it a Category 3 storm. It is still moving west at 9 mph and is forecast to start taking the turn to the north this evening. We will be the first to alert you when this happens.



The Florida Keys look to take a direct impact by daybreak on Sunday. Irma is forecast to strengthen into a category 4 storm by the time it reaches the Keys. The entire state of Florida looks to be impacted by Irma, except for maybe the western panhandle with life threatening wind hazards, flash flooding, tornadoes and storm surge along the coast.



The southwest coast of Florida is under a threat for catastrophic storm surge, where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level is expected.

Hopefully people evacuated because it will be a life-threatening situation.



Irma is expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding. Total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with isolated amounts between 20 to 25 inches, are expected over the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula, and southeast Georgia from Saturday through Monday.



LOCAL IMPACTS FROM IRMA:

Eastern Alabama could see 2-6” of rainfall early in the upcoming week which could result in flash flooding. Tropical storm force winds are also expected on Monday across east Alabama. Winds east of I-65 will gust between 35-45 mph and locally up to 50 mph, especially across the higher terrain.

That kind of wind can knock down tree limbs, cause power outages and toss around loose yard items.

Sunday, is a good day to prepare for the rain and wind coming our way for Monday.



TIMING SPECIFICS:



-Rain and gusty winds arrive across east Alabama on Monday morning.



-Heavy rainfall spreads westward during the day, even to the west of I-65.



-Heaviest between 12pm-10pm from west to east.



-Rain lets up to the east, lingering showers northwest on Tuesday.



-Winds:

15mph-25 mph sustained on Monday afternoon and evening.



-Gusts:

35mph-45 mph, locally to 50 mph east of I-65 on Monday afternoon & evening.



-Weakening winds on Monday night.



