Birmingham police searching for shooting suspect

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting.

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of Stouts Road.

Police the victim's injuries appear to be life-threatening.

No one has been arrested, but police believe they found the vehicle involved in the shooting.

