Second half struggles doom JSU against Georgia Tech.

Jacksonville State’s latest attempt against an FBS opponent ended up just like the last.

The Gamecocks showed promise in the first half against Georgia Tech but fell a part in the second half and lost 37-10.

JSU (1-1) held a 7-3 lead late in the second quarter. But a Bryant Horn interception set up a Yellow Jackets touchdown with 1:20 remaining in the half.

GT (1-1) took a 10-7 lead into the half. In the second half, the Yellow Jackets reeled off 20 unanswered points.

The Gamecocks finally managed to break their scoring streak with a 27-yard field goal as time expired in the third.

Horn completed eight of his 14 pass attempts for 73 yards. He also connected with two GT defenders.

Horn’s lone touchdown came early in the second quarter on a five-yard connection with Kenwrick Sanders.

Senior running back Roc Thomas led with 85 yards on 18 carries.

JSU hopes to rebound on Sept. 23 when they welcome Liberty for its home opener.

