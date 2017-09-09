J-P: Irma has weakened slightly

Irma has weakened to a category three with maximum winds of 125 mph. This is because of land interaction with Cuba. The storm is expected to again strengthen before making landfall sometime early Sunday. The first landfall will likely be in the Florida Keys. The National Hurricane Center has significant confidence in the current track and our in-house models agree with the track as well. The storm is most likely going to hug the west coast of Florida and track northward Sunday and Monday.

We will begin to feel the effects of Irma as early as Monday afternoon and evening. The primary concern in Alabama will be rain and breezy conditions. Expect winds up to 30 mph and gusting to 35 mph Monday afternoon and evening. We will likely continue to see rain locally through Wednesday. Expect rainfall totals between 1-3". The heaviest rainfall is east of I-65.

This weekend will be gorgeous locally with mostly sunny. Highs will reach the lower 80s through the weekend with lower humidity.

