Birmingham to open shelter for evacuees

In the midst of Hurricane Irma, storm shelters for evacuees in Alabama will be open.

Once the shelter at Alabama State University in Montgomery reaches 2/3 capacity, Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham will be activated as an open shelter.

Boutwell Auditorium is accepting donations for supplies, canned goods and bottled water starting Monday throughout the weekend.

