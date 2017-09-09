Fred: Irma turns north toward Florida

Irma maintains its strength as a Category 4 Hurricane. The track guidance continues to insist on Irma turning west-northwestward before turning sharply north-northwestward and accelerating, moving parallel to the west coast of Florida and then into Georgia. The new NHC forecast track has again shifted slightly westward. Because of the hurricane's angle of approach to the west coast of Florida, it is extremely difficult to pinpoint exactly where the center might move onshore. Fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next 36 hours with a little more weakening after that. Irma is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida producing life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards with the storm expected to make landfall in Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane. Irma is expected to spread life-threatening winds to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the center. There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation in portions of central and southern Florida, including the Florida Keys, during the next 36 hours, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The threat of significant storm surge flooding along the southwest coast of Florida has increased, and 8 to 12 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in this area. This is a life-threatening situation. Irma is also expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding. Total rain accumulations of 8 to 15 inches, with isolated amounts of 20 inches are expected over the Florida Keys and much of the Florida peninsula through Tuesday night.

Irma will likely bring periods of heavy rain to much of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, South Carolina, and western North Carolina early next week. Across Alabama the air remains dry through tonight with very little cloud cover and afternoon temperatures ranging from 80 to 83 degrees. As Hurricane Irma makes landfall and moves north tomorrow, we will see a tight pressure gradient developing due to strong high pressure to the north and the storm to the south with pressure to our north. Sunday, we will see a slow increase in wind speeds but rain chances will be limited to areas to the south and east. Greater impacts will be felt in East Alabama beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday. The latest forecasts include sustained winds of 25-35 mph generally along and east of I-65 with gusts possibly as high as 50-55 mph closer to the Alabama-Georgia line. These winds have the potential to down trees and could lead to some power outages. A large area of rain is expected to overspread the region Monday afternoon and Monday night with rainfall amounts ranging from less than one inch in Southwest Alabama to possibly up to three-and-a-half inches in East Alabama. Showers may continue into Tuesday especially across in areas north of Birmingham as rain wraps around the southern side of the low pressure center from the remains of Irma. Rain chances should gradually decrease through the rest of the week as Irma moves north and east as it dissipates.

