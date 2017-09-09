Fred: Irma heads towards South Florida

Irma has re-intensified to Category 5 strength. The track guidance continues to insist on Irma turning west-northwestward soon, moving along the Cuban Keys adjacent to the north coast of Cuba during the next 24 hours. After that time, Irma is expected to turn sharply north-northwestward and accelerate after 48 hours, moving parallel to the west coast of Florida and then into Georgia. The new NHC forecast track has again shifted slightly westward. Because of the hurricane's angle of approach to the west coast of Florida, it is extremely difficult to pinpoint exactly where the center might move onshore. If the eye continues to move over the Cuban Keys and does not move inland over the main island of Cuba, then Irma would likely not lose much intensity during the next day or so but fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next 36 hours with a little more weakening after that. Irma is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida through 48 hours. Irma will continue to bring life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards to portions of the Bahamas and the north coast of Cuba, especially over the adjacent Cuban Keys, through today. Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane, and will bring life-threatening wind impacts to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the center. There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation in portions of central and southern Florida, including the Florida Keys, during the next 36 hours, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. The threat of significant storm surge flooding along the southwest coast of Florida has increased, and 8 to 12 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in this area.

This is a life-threatening situation. Irma is also expected to produce very heavy rain and inland flooding. Total rain accumulations of 8 to 15 inches, with isolated amounts of 20 inches are expected over the Florida Keys and much of the Florida peninsula through Tuesday night. Irma will likely bring periods of heavy rain to much of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, South Carolina, and western North Carolina early next week. As Hurricane Irma makes its approach toward Florida, tranquil weather conditions will persist across the remainder of the Southeast with a strong area of high pressure controlling our weather. Winds will begin to increase tomorrow as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of the hurricane but most of the area should remain dry. The hurricane models now bring the storm farther west with the inland track of Irma Monday bringing greater impacts for Alabama. The most likely track takes Irma into Georgia and then to the northwest across North Alabama and Tennessee. Due to the large size of Irma, a large area of rain and gusty winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are possible mainly east of Interstate 65 Monday afternoon into Monday night and Tuesday. Showers may continue into Tuesday especially across our North Alabama as rain wraps around the southern side of the remnant low but rain chances should decrease through the rest of the week as Irma moves to the northeast and dissipates.

