Sheldon: Hoover holds off Mountain Brook

Hoover scored first and last and that proved to be the difference as the Bucs pulled out a 31-21 victory over Mountain Brook.

Hoover quarterback Jalen Parker tossed a pair of touchdown passes, but it was Vonte Brackett's scoring run with four minutes remaining to stop the Spartan's rally attempt.

"That was a great football game," said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett. "It was not perfect, but we made enough plays on both sides of the ball to win it. Great game."

The win improves Hoover to 2-1 this season, more importantly, 1-0 in region play. Mountain Brook suffered its first loss of the season.

