FIRST ALERT: Irma strengthens back to a Category 5 hurricane

Irma is back up to a Category 5 hurricane and will impact Florida early Sunday. The maximum winds are currently at 160mph. The storm now is just slightly north of Cuba. We will see the storm likely making landfall between 5am and 8am Sunday.

The storm will likely move northward across Georgia as a tropical depression on Monday and Tuesday. I would expect flight delays in Atlanta and the possibility of tornadoes in Georgia late Sunday and Monday. Winds could also gust up to 40mph in those areas along with heavy rainfall.

The local impact will be less. In Alabama, we can expect periods of rainfall late Monday into Tuesday. Winds will likely reach 30mph with gusts to 35 - especially for places east of I-65. The threat for tropical related tornadoes remains low because Alabama would be placed on the west side of the low pressure area.

Make sure you remain close to weather information through the weekend. We will provide frequent updates on social media, on-air, and the WBRC First Alert weather app.

