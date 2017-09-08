LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs. Clemson - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs. Clemson

    Saturday, September 9 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-09-09 22:51:38 GMT
    Auburn heads up to South Carolina for a showdown with the defending College Football Playoff Champions, the Clemson Tigers. Keep up to date with the latest from the clash of the Tigers here.

    Friday, September 8 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:26:41 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-09-08 15:39:07 GMT
    Hurricane Irma has shut down the top teams from the Sunshine State, but college football will be played around much of the country Saturday.More >>
    Thursday, September 7 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-09-07 16:26:19 GMT

    As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.

