LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs. Clemson

Auburn heads up to South Carolina for a showdown with the defending College Football Playoff Champions, the Clemson Tigers. Keep up to date with the latest from the clash of the Tigers here.More >>
As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn held his weekly press conference Tuesday. This week's matchup is a clash of the Tigers. Auburn travels to Clemson.More >>
It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
LSU will now air on the SEC Network and Florida's game against Northern Colorado will kickoff at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.More >>
