Strong rushing attack not enough for Blazers against Ball State

The bright spot in UAB’s trip to Ball State: The 501 yards of offense the Blazers put up.

The downside: The final score.

UAB lost its first game of the season 51-31 on Saturday.

Most of the Blazers’ yards came in the rushing game. They managed 336 on the ground behind Spencer Brown who led with 151 on 17 carries.

Quarterback A.J. Erdely ran for 77 yards and three touchdowns on gains of 41, 18 and eight.

In the passing game, he finished with 168 yards after completing 15-of24 passes.

Sederian Copeland scored UAB’s only other touchdown with a gain of seven in the final quarter.

The Blazers return to Legion Field on Sept. 16 to take on Coastal Carolina.

