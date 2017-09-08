No. 1 Alabama throttles Fresno State in home opener

Saturday, September 9 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-09-09 23:11:26 GMT
After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.
Tuesday, September 5 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-09-05 18:32:24 GMT
The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
