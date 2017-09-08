No. 1 Alabama throttles Fresno State in home opener - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

No. 1 Alabama throttles Fresno State in home opener

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

The injury bug wasn’t enough to stop the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Alabama throttled Fresno State 41-10 in its home opener on Saturday.

Bama (2-0) needed just two plays and 39 second to get the lead over the Bulldogs. It was a lead they never surrendered.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for 55 yards on the second play of the game for a score. He finished with a game-high 154 yards and another touchdown run on a gain of three.

He also threw for 128 yards on 14-of-18 attempts and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Hale Hentges.

Damien Harris also ran for a score on a gain of five. He totaled 32 yards on six carries.

Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his college football debut. He connected with Henry Ruggs, III on a 16-yard touchdown pass for the game’s final score.

The Crimson Tide will play Colorado State on Saturday

