LIVE BLOG: Alabama vs. Fresno State - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LIVE BLOG: Alabama vs. Fresno State

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly