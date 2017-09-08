LIVE BLOG: Alabama vs. Fresno State

The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.

Hurricane Irma has shut down the top teams from the Sunshine State, but college football will be played around much of the country Saturday.

After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.

