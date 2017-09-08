Emergency pavement repairs to close lanes on I-65 SB Saturday morning

The Alabama Department of Transportation says they will be performing emergency repairs to pavement on the center lane of Interstate 65 southbound at the Lakeshore Drive interchange on Saturday morning.

The work at exit 255 on I-65S will start at 6 a.m. and according to officials, should be completed by 3 p.m.

You're asked to consider at alternate route and adjust your travel times if your plans take you down 65 Saturday morning.

