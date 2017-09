Florida residents have been evacuating the state due to Hurricane Irma which is set to make landfall this weekend. With interstates packed as people leave, find up to date information on Florida roadways below.

Traffic Info

Florida Traffic Alerts and Map: CLICK HERE.

Traffic Information from Florida Department of Transportation: CLICK HERE.

Florida 511 Traveler Information App: CLICK HERE.

Florida 511 Traffic Management Twitter: CLICK HERE.

Tracking Hurricane Irma

