Florida families flock to Birmingham ahead of Irma

They described how overwhelmed the airports are in south Florida right now and how they were willing to take a flight to anywhere just to get out of the area as soon as possible.

They are concerned about loved ones who have not left yet and whether they'll be able to leave.

And then there is concern for their property and what they may return home to.

Part of that concern is that many have a personal history with hurricanes and the utter devastation they can cause.

"It was hard to judge whether or not we would be impacted, but after seeing Harvey and all of that, we just decided to take the safe road and come out here,” says Julie Weinstein of Tampa.

Linda Friedman lives between Ft. Lauderdale and Boca Raton. She arrived in Birmingham Friday with her husband, 85-year old father, and their 4-year-old Boston Terrier, Pixel.

"We are here until we feel it’s safe to return back,” she says. “But we also lived through Hurricane Andrew and we found that towns were flattened, houses were flattened down to the slabs. And we decided we didn't want to be in a house flattened down to a slab so we're here in wonderful Alabama.”

