Birmingport Fire Department to hire new staff thanks to federal grant

Members of one Jefferson County Fire Department say they are dancing a jig Friday night after receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to help with hiring.

The Birmingport Fire Department is one of several departments across the country receiving the Safer Grant which is administered by the Department of Homeland Security.

The department is in the northwest part of Jefferson County.

Chief Tommye Cannon says he was awakened by an email around 4 a.m. alerting him that they'd been awarded.

He was so excited, he immediately called the one other full-time firefighter within his department to tell him the news.

That's part of the problem - the department has volunteer staff, but not enough full time staff.

But the $433,000 grant will help change that.

"It's amazing. I've been chief here almost 13 years and been struggling to maintain the continuation of better services for our services and this is going to take us from having one paid guy, on duty 24/7, to having three,” Cannon explains.

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department also received the same grant in the amount of $309,000.

