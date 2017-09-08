Protecting yourself after the Equifax breach

Irma is back up to a Category 5 hurricane and will impact Florida early Sunday. The maximum winds are currently at 160mph. The storm now is just slightly north of Cuba. We will see the storm likely making landfall between 5am and 8am Sunday.More >>
On Friday night, friends, family, and even strangers gathered to remember University of Alabama student Megan Rondini with a vigil and march.More >>
Thousands of Florida residents are fleeing their state as Hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall. Several resources are becoming available for them in Alabama.More >>
Check out scores from some of the games taking place during week two of the high school football season. We will continue to update scores as they come in.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation says they will be performing emergency repairs to pavement on the center lane of Interstate 65 southbound at the Lakeshore Drive interchange on Saturday morning.More >>
