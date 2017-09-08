Protecting yourself after the Equifax breach

Nearly 150 million Americans have been affected by a security breach at the credit reporting company Equifax.



Some say that's almost half of the adult population in this country.

Compared to other breaches we've seen before, financial experts call this the equivalent of Hurricane Irma in terms of how many people it's affecting and the type of information stolen.

The hackers have stolen names, addresses, birthdates and social security numbers.



The first thing you should do is find out if you are on the list. You can do this by going to equifaxsecurity2017.com.

Whether you’ve been breached or not, Stewart Welch of the Welch Group says the biggest risk is hackers being able to create new credit in your name. Welch advises you to monitor everything, starting by putting alerts on your credit cards.

“You can put an alert on there that if there's a charge over, pick an amount, say $20, that it sends you an email, text and lets you know that,” Welch says. “You want to be sure and monitor your checking accounts. That may be a little more trouble but you need to check in on your checking accounts. I would do it daily for awhile, but certainly you want to do it a couple of times a week."



If you want the highest level of security possible, Welch says you might consider putting a credit freeze on your accounts. That means no one can open credit in your name.

It takes a little time and you have to do it will all three credit agencies.

