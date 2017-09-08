1 inmate dead, another injured in stabbing at Bibb Co. Correctional

An inmate at the Bibb County Correctional facility lost his life Friday morning after being stabbed several times inside one of the dorms.

The Alabama Department of Corrections identified him as 33-year-old Cedric Jerome Robinson. He was transported to the Bibb Medical Center where a doctor pronounced him dead.

A second inmate also suffered stab wounds but his injured are not considered life-threatening.

ADOC said surveillance video shows four inmates attacking Robinson and the other victim.

Investigators identified the suspects as Dominique Covin, Roderick DeLaune, Anthony Bright and Byron Epps. They were all serving time for robbery and now face a capital murder charge

They also recovered makeshift weapons.

Authorities have not determined what led to the attack.

Robinson was serving time for a credit card fraud and criminal possession of a forged instrument conviction in 2016.

