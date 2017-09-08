Columbiana daughter awaits word from mother, friends in Virgin Islands

Several couples from Shelby County and other parts of Alabama have told family they are okay after experiencing Hurricane Irma in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but communication remains sparse.

“Very worried,” Kallen Morrison said when asked about her mother Ramona.

“Her friends who are there, their children are worried also. It’s been really difficult not to communicate,” Morrison said.

Morrison was among four couples who traveled to St. John for a wedding earlier this week. The storm cut off most communications.

Morrison said she has received two texts assuring her that her mother and friends are fine, but she doesn’t know how they plan to get home.

Morrison said much of the information they have received about St. John has been updates from the News of St. John Facebook page.

She said she hoped to raise awareness for the need currently in the Virgin Islands, where widespread destruction has been reported.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.