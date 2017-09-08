Gov. Ivey: 'We're prepared' for Irma

Gov. Kay Ivey says the state is prepared to be a “good neighbor” for these fleeing Hurricane Irma and prepared to help Alabamians with any effects from the storm.

“I’ll have another briefing later today with the EMA. We’re on top of the situation. We’ll stay on top of it and take any steps we need to take,” Gov. Ivey told reporters during an appearance in Birmingham.

Gov. Ivey urged people to have an emergency preparedness plan and necessary supplies in case the storm were to take an unexpected turn. Regardless, Gov. Ivey said parts of Alabama should expect rains and wind gusts from the hurricane.

She also warned against price gouging.

“When we issued our state of emergency, there is a provision that allows us to prosecute anyone who tries to defraud our people by price gouging,” the governor said.

She urged people to check the ema.alabama.gov website for information on shelters.

