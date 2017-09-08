Boutwell ready to shelter Irma evacuees headed to Birmingham

Shelters along with motels and hotels are filling up in south and central Alabama.

Birmingham may be called upon to help with Hurricane Irma evacuees by opening up Boutwell Auditorium as a shelter. The city is ready if needed.

The American Red Cross will be the one to make the decision to open Boutwell Auditorium downtown. The Boutwell has served as a shelter for tornado victims and those looking to get out of the cold in the past.

As shelters fill up from south Alabama to north Alabama, the decision will be made. Mayor William Bell said the Boutwell may be needed more than just sheltering Florida storm evacuees.

"We are quite prepared for whatever comes our way in terms of people trying to get away from the storm but as well as our own issues if the storm comes into Alabama creating flooding situations," Bell said.

The American Red Cross said they have plenty of supplies to handle anyone who may need sheltering at Boutwell.

