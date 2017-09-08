Hotel, motel rooms going fast with Irma evacuees heading to Alabama

The Alabama EMA is reporting all hotel and motel rooms are filled up in south Alabama up to the Montgomery area.

Many evacuees from Hurricane Irma are coming to Birmingham and other areas northward looking for a safe location to stay.

But rooms are going fast. It's a football weekend with an Alabama home game in Tuscaloosa. Even so, we are told there are rooms still available in the area but they are going fast.

The Birmingham Visitors and Convention Bureau is reporting motels and hotels are close to 90% compacity. The Sheraton downtown is doing a lot of business. There are people from Florida. Florida International University has brought the men’s football and women’s sports to Birmingham.

The State Department of Tourism has a list of shelters and hotels around the state. For that updated Google Doc, click here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1mnmduxSacF4jerDLD7h0q65VQ7A9-cAnxNvP1Z1LtAA/edit?usp=sharing

Also, Alabama State Parks have some available accommodations. The updated list can be found here:

http://www.alapark.com/Hurricane-Irma-evacuee-accommodations

