Expect busier roadways this weekend because of Irma evacuees

Expect to see a lot of people on the roadways Friday and this weekend. South Alabama is being slammed with heavy traffic as thousands try to escape from Hurricane Irma.

Folks with ALDOT say vehicles are coming out of the Florida Panhandle into Alabama and Georgia. As of Friday afternoon, I-10 into Baldwin and Mobile counties is congested as is Highway 231.

In the Birmingham area, traffic is normally heavy on Friday as people are getting ready for a weekend. But with high school football and college football games, you can expect to see even more congestion.

Alabama State Troopers say they are not doing anything special at this time to handle the traffic flow, but you can expect to see troopers on the roadway. Folks from Florida bring stories of being stuck in traffic for long hours. They also said it was difficult to find gas. Some of these folks have been on the road for hours just to get to a hotel room in Birmingham.

"We left Wednesday, thank God. We left Wednesday morning at 10:30. It should have taken only like nine hours, maybe ten tops. It took us 18 hours to get here - that was Wednesday morning," said Kathy Paglia of Fort Meyers.

