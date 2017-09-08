FIRST ALERT: Tracking Irma and the storm's impact in Alabama

Irma remains a dangerous Category 5 hurricane and will impact Florida early Sunday. The storm will be devastating for South Florida and will likely cause serious impacts all along the peninsula.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. There has not been much change in the National Hurricane Center track. Some models want to steer the storm more eastward while others like the Euro continue with a westward track. While we do have a better idea where Irma is going, we are waiting that much anticipated turn to the north sometime on Saturday.

The storm will likely move northward across Georgia and Tennessee as a tropical depression on Monday and Tuesday. I would expect flight delays in Atlanta and the possibility of tornadoes in Georgia, the Carolinas, and East Tennessee. Winds could also gust up to 40mph in those areas along with heavy rainfall.

The local impact will be minimal. In Alabama, we can expect periods of rainfall late Monday into Tuesday. Winds will likely reach 30mph with gusts to 35 - especially for places east of I-65. The threat for tropical related tornadoes remains low due with Alabama being placed on the west side of the low pressure area.

Make sure you remain close to weather information through the weekend. We will provide frequent updates on social media, on-air, and the WBRC First Alert weather app.

