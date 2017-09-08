Ingredients:

Canola oil

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup dry breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

2 links -about 6 ounces each- boudin sausage

3/4 cup Creole mustard

1/4 cup local honey

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1/4 cup chopped green onions, for garnish

Directions:

Pour oil into a heavy skillet or deep fryer to a depth of 1 1/2 to 2 inches. Heat oil to 350?F.

Put flour into a shallow dish; combine breadcrumbs, salt and pepper in a second shallow desk. Whisk eggs with 1 tablespoon water in a third shallow dish. Squeeze boudin out of its casing into 2-inch pieces and gently roll into balls. Coat each ball with flour, then coat with the beaten egg wash, then gently roll in the breadcrumb mixture until well coated.

Fry sausage balls, 2 at a time, in the hot oil for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, turning occasionally or until golden brown and heated through. Transfer boudin balls to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Whisk together mustard, honey and hot sauce. Serve fried boudin sausage balls while hot with honey-mustard dipping sauce and garnish with chopped green onions.

