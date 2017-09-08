Cheddar-Andouille Sausage Dip

Ingredients:
1 pound ground or diced andouille sausage
1 cup diced ripe tomatoes
1 jalapeno or Serrano pepper, stem and seeds removed and diced
1 ½ 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
¾ cup -about 3 ounces- shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Corn chips, for serving
Directions:
Cook sausage in a large skillet, stirring until meat crumbles and is lightly browned. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and drain well.
Return cooked sausage to the skillet and stir in tomatoes, pepper and cream cheese. Cook over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes.
Spoon sausage mixture into a lightly greased 1-quart baking dish and sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with corn chips.
