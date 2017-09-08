Cheddar-Andouille Sausage Dip

Ingredients:

1 pound ground or diced andouille sausage

1 cup diced ripe tomatoes

1 jalapeno or Serrano pepper, stem and seeds removed and diced

1 ½ 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

¾ cup -about 3 ounces- shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Corn chips, for serving

Directions:

Cook sausage in a large skillet, stirring until meat crumbles and is lightly browned. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and drain well.

Return cooked sausage to the skillet and stir in tomatoes, pepper and cream cheese. Cook over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes.

Spoon sausage mixture into a lightly greased 1-quart baking dish and sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with corn chips.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.