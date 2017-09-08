Mickey's Weather Kid: Ree

Mickey's Weather Kid this morning was 6-year-old Ree. She lives in Hoover and loves the weather, especially the different types of clouds.
Ree got a weather notebook at Easter and enjoys predicting the weather for her family.
She also wants to help Mickey, even when we have a severe weather day.
Great job Ree!
