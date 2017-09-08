FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma downgraded to a Category 4, remnants could affect us

Irma could be headed our way after all. Between Monday and Wednesday of next week (mainly Tuesday and Wednesday) we could be affected by Irma's winds and rain. The system will either be a weak tropical storm or depression by then, so the biggest threat would be rainfall .

We are still expected to be on the west side of the system, which is good for us, as the stronger winds and rain will be to the east of the eye. We will be closely watching Irma's path over the weekend and continue to bring you the latest here, on WBRC and on our WBRC weather app.

Meanwhile, it's another cool morning out there. Under clear skies, we started out in the 40s to 50s again. Expect sunny skies again today, but a little warmer this afternoon, with highs near 80 degrees.

The weather will continue to look great Friday for high school football. There's plenty of sunshine through the early evening. Highs Friday will reach the lower 80s with clear skies and cool temperatures at game time.

The high pressure and drier air will keep us comfortable through the weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. The weather looks great for UAB, Auburn, and Alabama games with plenty of sunshine.

