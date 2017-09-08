FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Irma downgraded to a Category 4, remnants could affect us

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.More >>
Three people have been arrested in the shooting death of a 35-year-old Tuscaloosa man.More >>
Irma could be headed our way after all. Between Monday and Wednesday of next week (mainly Tuesday and Wednesday) we could be affected by Irma's winds and rain.More >>
Devlin Hodges threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns, Kelvin McKnight had 136 yards receiving and two scores, and Samford held off Division II West Alabama 49-41 on Thursday night.More >>
Tuscaloosa City School officials met with the Alabama Department of Education in Montgomery Thursday to arrange a quality review for Central High School.More >>
